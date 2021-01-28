Watch: Illinois governor addresses COVID-19 questions

Governor J.B. Pritzker is live answering questions about the virus.

CICERO, Ill. — The Governor of Illinois took questions live at J.S. Morton High School, addressing the COVID-19 vaccine strategy across the state.

Vaccinations in Illinois began in December of 2020, with frontline healthcare workers being the first in line. Access became more widespread in January as phase 1B came into play.

Both phases are running across the state.

Anyone who gets vaccinated has to get two doses to be considered fully vaccinated. Take a look at the counties across Illinois to see how much of your community is fully vaccinated.