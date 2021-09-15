How to address COVID legal issues in your workplace

The Quad Cities Chamber will have a Zoom webinar addressing COVID-related legal issues at work

Attorneys Matt Pappas and Allison Wright from the firm Pappas Wright, P.C. will host a virtual COVID-19 business update which will address recent nuances businesses may face with state and federal regulations in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The 45-minute webinar will take place on Friday, September 17 and is free to attend.

Through Zoom, Pappas and Wright will bring insight on current issues work places may face and answer any questions from attendees.

The measures to combat the global pandemic may create an impact which can cause issues for both businesses and their employees.

Attendance is free with an advance registration required at the Quad Cities Chamber website.

Here are some of the takeaways Pappas and Wright will address in the webinar: