Free COVID-19 testing site opening for Illinois residents at TaxSlayer Center

MOLINE, Ill. — A free, drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening for Illinois residents at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The site will be open from Aug. 19 to 30 in the parking lot at 1201 River Drive, Moline, Illinois from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available even if no symptoms are present. No appointment or doctor referral is needed but a photo I.D. is required. Testing is available at no cost, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Those who wish to be tested in the drive-thru must be seated at a functioning car window and cannot exit their vehicle once in line. Walk-up testing services are also available.

Due to high demand, increased wait times are expected.

The Rock Island County Health Department encourages testing for those showing symptoms of COVID-19 including: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.