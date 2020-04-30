COVID-19 testing remains local health facilities' greatest challenge as they resume elective surgeries

Iowa is allowing hospitals to resume elective surgeries, with some guidelines in place.

As Iowa hospitals prepare to resume elective procedures, local healthcare leaders expressed concerns about not having the capacity to fulfill all the testing requirements, which are aimed at ensuring elective patients don't have COVID-19.

Healthcare facilities that are resuming elective procedures and surgeries have to follow guidelines from the state. Patients who are scheduled for surgery should have a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours of the surgery date.

The President and CEO of Genesis Health System, Doug Cropper, said testing is the medical center's greatest challenge. Internally, the facility is able to perform about 100 tests, but would need to be able complete between 400 and 500 tests per week for surgeries and inpatients in order to comply with the guidelines.

Cropper said the Test Iowa initiative will help meet this requirement. Test Iowa is a website that runs in conjunction with test sites across the state. Iowans can visit the site and complete an assessment which will determine if they are eligible for testing.

Cropper said the initiative will test about 500 people per day in the community.

It is expected that physician offices in Illinois will begin to open and surgeries would begin again at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport in early May. Those operations will likely start back up at about 25% of the facility's regular capacity.

"Over the course of May we will ramp up to be certainly at a higher level of elective business," said Cropper.