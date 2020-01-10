COVID-19 testing available at TaxSlayer Center Moline

Community leaders plan to open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for two days.

MOLINE, Ill. — Community leaders plan to open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for two days.

Illinois residents can go to the testing site for a free test on Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There is no need for a doctor referral; anyone who wants a test can get one.

"Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19," said Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.