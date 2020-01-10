COVID-19 testing available at TaxSlayer Center Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — Community leaders plan to open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for two days.
Illinois residents can go to the testing site for a free test on Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
There is no need for a doctor referral; anyone who wants a test can get one.
"Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19," said Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill.
Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
Photo ID is required. Walk-up testing will be available.