Here's where mobile COVID-19 test sites are around the viewing area

The State of Illinois released a list of mobile testing sites. Here's where they are.

Mobile testing sites are expected to open across the state. Locations and available dates were listed on the State of Illinois' website.

Mobile testing sites are expected to open in dozens of counties, including some in the News 8 viewing area: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, and Mercer Counties.

Here's where the test sites are located

Mercer County: Mercer County Health Department at 305 NW 7th Street in Aledo. The test site is open Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bureau County: Bureau County Fairgrounds at 811 W. Peru Street in Princeton. The test site is open Thursday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carroll County: Chadwick Milledgeville School District #399 at 100 E. 8th Street in Milledgeville. The test site is open Sunday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lee County: Dixon Elks at 1279 Franklin Grove Dr. in Dixon. The test site is open Sunday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.