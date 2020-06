40 of Rock Island County's reported cases from June 27th come from the facility.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Many cases in the recent uptick of COVID-19 infections in Rock Island County have been traced to a new outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

It is reported that a spike of 40 cases was discovered in the facility on Saturday, June 27th, making up a very large percentage of the 52 cases reported in the county that day.