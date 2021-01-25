COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Illinois Quad Cities region

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Department of Public Health loosened restrictions in two regions Monday, including for the Illinois Quad Cities region.
Regions 1 and 2 moved to Phase 4 of the department's Restore Illinois plan Jan. 25, 2021, further reducing restrictions across a variety of industries.
Indoor dining and drinking is now allowed for parties of up to 10 people. Indoor recreation is restricted to 50 customers or 50% of the facility's capacity. It is recommended that some businesses remain closed such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and indoor playgrounds or trampoline parks.
To move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, a region must have a test positivity rate of 6.5% or under for three consecutive days, staffed ICU bed availability at 20% or greater for three consecutive days and no steady increase of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Region 1 includes Whiteside and Jo Daviess County as well as Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago. Region 2 includes Rock Island, Knox, Mercer and Henry Counties as well as Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford.
Illinois reported more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths on Sunday. In Rock Island County, 26 new cases were reported. Rock Island County has seen 290 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.