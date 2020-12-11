COVID-19 positivity rates prompt Muscatine High School to go virtual temporarily

The virtual learning will lead up to the school's scheduled Thanksgiving break.

Muscatine High School has temporarily moved students from in-person learning to virtual due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The transition began Wednesday, November 11 and was set to last for two weeks, leading up to Thanksgiving Break. During this time, no activities or practices will happen.

The school memo said the decision was based on the county's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate, along with absences and staff levels.

“Our district has been closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Muscatine and in our schools," said Clint Christopher, Muscatine Community School District. "Based on the measures set forth by the Iowa Department of Education & Public Health, the decision to go to all-virtual learning at the high school was made."

All students have been provided laptops that can be used for virtual learning.