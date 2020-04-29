COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Tyson Foods plant in Joslin

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, Illinois.

JOSLIN, Ill. — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, Illinois.

The outbreak was confirmed Wednesday, April 29 during the QC COVID-19 Coalition's daily briefing. To date, the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed there had been 92 cases and two deaths of people who work at Tyson.

Tyson workers live in Rock Island County as well as surrounding Illinois and Iowa counties.

“The meatpacking industry is inherently prone to COVID-19 cases because employees work in close proximity to each other,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our team has been working with Tyson managers for several weeks to work on mitigation efforts to reduce the number of cases, and the Tyson team has been taking our advice to heart.”

In mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Tyson has installed barriers between workers, staggered shifts, and lunch breaks.

The Rock Island County Health Department's infectious disease team has been working with patients and their families to help prevent the spread. Through a series of questions, they try to find out who the patients have had close contact with while they were potentially contagious.