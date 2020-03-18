COVID-19 leads to empty shelves at Morrison's Market. Here's the face behind the restock

After being wiped clean, literally, the store received their normal Tuesday restock with DOUBLE the product.

VIOLA, Illinois — Tuesdays are always restock day at Morrison's Market in Viola but Tuesday, March 17 was a little different.

"This was huge, this was a big order," Ron French, a truck driver for the market said.

The market put in double its typical order thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. French, who has been driving trucks for 40 years, would know; French drove from Wisconsin to deliver Morrison's Market's order and an order for a store in Annawan, Illinois.

Jim Morrison, owner of the market, said he hasn't seen his store this empty since 9/11.

"We get most of our trucks on Tuesdays and Fridays," Morrison said. "Sometimes we get special shipments in between but our big trucks are Tuesdays and Fridays. So hopefully what we have now will last till Friday and do it all over again."

Empty shelves at the market need to be filled with necessities creating long days for everyone down the line, changing some aspects of French's job as a truck driver.

"We've been so behind the last four days it's just constant catch-up," French said. "It just overflows from one day to the next. When you work 70 hours that's almost twice what the normal person works in a week and now they lifted the restrictions to serve our customers."

Due to the side effects of the coronavirus, French is driving more hours in a week to get his job done and keep shelves stocked.

"He's a huge help," Morrison said. "Drivers don't always help but he's very good and we got a good system worked out together."

For French, a stop in Viola makes the long hours worth it.

"Jim's in there and his two girls are working and that kind of environment to me is great," French said. "It's the people that make the day."