South Korean virus cases jump again; China counts 150 more virus deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases a day after the the president called for “unprecedented, powerful” steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.

The 161 new cases bring South Korea's total to 763 cases, and two more deaths raise its toll to seven.

The Overwatch League is postponing three weeks' worth of scheduled matches in Seoul due to the spreading of the virus. The league previously postponed matches scheduled for three cities in China this month and rescheduled them for March in Seoul due to the COVID-19 illness.

China also reported 409 new cases, raising the mainland's total to 77,150 after a zigzag pattern of increases in recent days. The 150 new deaths from the illness showed a spike after four days

Significant jumps in cases outside China have raised concern of the outbreak getting out of control. Italy and Iran have reported a rapidly increasing number of cases.

Italian authorities have announced they are shutting down Venice's famed Carnival events in a bid to stop the spread as the number of infected people in the country soars to at least 152, the most outside Asia.

Austria stopped all train traffic to and from Italy for several hours after suspicions that a train at its southern border with Italy had two passengers possibly infected with the virus. Austria's interior ministry said it was informed by Italy’s railway company that two people had fever and stopped the train before it could enter Austria. The ban was lifted several hours later after the interior minister said the passengers tested negative for the virus.