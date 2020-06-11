Map shows highest-lowest-risk COVID-19 areas for planning Thanksgiving travel

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health is advising people use caution when deciding whether to travel for Thanksgiving in 2020.

"Travel will increase your chances of contracting and spreading COVID-19," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

During the daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, November 5, Dr. Ezike said that it was recommended people don't travel to areas of higher risk.

"But as you are seeing that is almost everywhere," she said. The entire State of Illinois is operating under resurgence mitigations.

The IDPH has launched a travel guidance map to show where the higher and lower risk areas are. Iowa and Illinois are both listed in the "highest risk" sector, as is much of the United States.

A handful of states, including Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, California, Oregon and Washington are listed as "lowest risk."