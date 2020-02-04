COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 2nd

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give an update on how the QC is responding.
Here are the key points from the address:
- Two new cases in Rock Island County, for a total of 21 cases.
- Four new cases in Scott County; three are middle-aged people between 41 and 60 years of age, one is an older adult between 61 and 80 years of age.
- In Illinois it is advised that if a person in your household has a presumed case of COVID-19 or has tested positive, that you also should isolate yourself if you've had close contact with them (six feet or less).
- In Iowa, isolation is recommended for people who live in the same household as someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Iowans should also isolate themselves for 14 days in the following situations: if you've traveled outside of Iowa for business or vacation in the last 14 days or if you've taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days.
- There's not much information yet on the risks for pregnant women versus other patients. Some medical facilities will reassign healthcare workers to different assignments to keep them from being exposed to COVID-19 patients.