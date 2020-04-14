COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 14

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders give their briefing.
Here are the key points from the address:
Rock Island County
- 10 new cases today; all are isolating at home
- 160 total cases
- 7 of those previously announced remain hospitalized
Scott County
- A second person in Scott County has passed away due to COVID-19. The patient was an older adult, 81 years old or older.
"We'd like to express our heartfelt sympthy for the individual's family and friends," said Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department. "This is a great loss for the entire community."
- 6 new cases today- one hospitalized
- 124 total cases