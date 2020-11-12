x
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

Some Americans are now falling sick with COVID-19 after celebrating Thanksgiving with people outside their households.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, travelers wait to check-in for their flights ahead of Thanksgiving at LaGuardia Airport, in the Queens borough of New York. With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Health officials are warning people not to make the same mistake during the December holiday celebrations. 

The coronavirus was already raging across the nation before Thanksgiving. It has picked up steam since, with new cases regularly climbing past 200,000 a day. 

Contact tracers and emergency room doctors are hearing repeatedly from new coronavirus patients that they socialized during the Thanksgiving holiday with people outside their households. 

