Coronavirus: YOUR questions, answered

There are a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus and the illness it causes called COVID-19. Since it is a new coronavirus, experts are still working to understand how it acts and its effects.

We asked what you want to know on Facebook and Instagram. Here are some of those questions, answered:

At what temperature does the virus die and will summer help kill the virus?

For both of these questions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are unsure as there is still much to learn about the new coronavirus.

It is currently unknown at what temperature the virus dies. According to the CDC, "We don’t have direct data for this virus, nor do we have direct data for a temperature-based cutoff for inactivation at this point. The necessary temperature would also be based on the materials of the surface, the environment, etc."

Viruses that lead to the common cold or the flu tend to have a shorter life-span during warmer months, but it is still possible to get sick during spring and summer. Experts still know little about how the new coronavirus acts and are unsure if the spread of COVID-19 will slow or not this summer.

"There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing," the CDC states on their website.

Experts are watching for outbreaks in countries entering colder seasons in the Southern Hemisphere to better understand how the new coronavirus behaves and it's possible the virus could come back.

How long does the virus last?

It depends.

In a World Health Organization study, the median time for recovery for mild cases was two weeks and three to six weeks for those with a more severe or critical disease.

But how long people can be contagious, or feel symptoms, varies from case to case. After exposure to the virus, symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath can appear two to 14 days later.

According to the CDC, those who were sick can assume they are no longer contagious if:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

Due to the cases showing up in Rock Island County, should parents expect schools to be closed?

Yes.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter in place order for the entire state from March 21 until Tuesday, April 7 closing all schools and businesses, excepting those deemed essential such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

It is currently unclear if the governor will extend the order.

Do I need to be worried about getting the coronavirus from my packages and deliveries?

Not necessarily as catching the coronavirus from a package is a low threat, according to the CDC, but it is always good to take precautions.

Experts recommend washing your hands after bringing packages or groceries inside.