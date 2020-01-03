Coronavirus test comes back negative in separate Oregon case; 88 people being monitored

This test was separate and unrelated to the Lake Oswego elementary school employee who tested positive on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Saturday night announced a pending test for COVID-19 came back negative and that person is not infected with novel coronavirus.

This test was separate and unrelated to the Lake Oswego elementary school employee who tested positive on Friday and is the subject of Oregon’s first presumed case of coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is still awaiting the results of a confirmation test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until federal tests confirm the person has the virus, they are considered presumed to have to the virus.

There are now seven pending test results for people under investigation for coronavirus, OHA said. More people are likely to be tested moving forward now that the CDC guidance is less restrictive, OHA said. The CDC now recommends testing of anyone experiencing severe respiratory symptoms.

People under investigation have experienced symptoms of coronavirus, which include coughing, shortness of breath and a fever, and are known to have one of the following primary risk factors:

Travel from a country where COVID-19 is circulating.

Close contact with a confirmed case.

People with severe respiratory illness who are hospitalized and have no other known diagnosis.

Eighty-eight people are currently being monitored by state health officials. People who are being monitored have had the same exposures but are not symptomatic, according to the OHA.

Health officials continue to recommend people take the following precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus.