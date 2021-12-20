Hospital officials compare current case spikes to overloads the area saw last fall.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One year into vaccine distribution and hospitals in the Quad Cities are once again at capacity. What exactly does that mean? Hospitals simply don't have the necessary space to care for people that are seeking medical help.

"We've had an open heart surgery postpone recently, because of the bad situation," says Unity Point Trinity Chief Medical Officer Doctor Toyosi Olutade, "These are the major surgeries, we have lung cancer patients that need surgery that we have to sometimes delay now."

There are currently 3,960 patients hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. That compares to 4,389 patients this time last year. In Iowa, 823 patients are currently hospitalized. That compares to 644 patients hospitalized one year ago.

Scott County Health Department director Amy Thoreson says cases continue to rise.

"I'm scared that both of our hospital systems that my family and I depend on for care when we need it may not be available for us," says Thoreson.

Here in the Quad Cities, Unity Point Trinity Hospital system reports there are no beds available right now. At Genesis, a very similar situation with only 20% of ICU beds left for those who aren't ill with COVID-19.

"Patients who have acute strokes, patients who have a heart attack, patients who have a emergent surgery that requires intensive care after the surgery," says Genesis Senior Vice President Doctor Kurt Andersen, "We're reduced to 20% of our capacity to be able to manage those cases."

Scott County reported 184 COVID deaths last year, with that number down only slightly at 121 for 2021.

In Rock Island County last year 156 patients died from the virus. That number is up significantly this year with 255 people passing away in 2021.

It's an aggravating statistic for local health officials, given only 60% of eligible residents are vaccinated against the virus.

Both Dr. Andersen and Dr. Olutade pushing the vaccine for those who haven't received their doses, and a booster for those that have.

"We'll keep on keeping on. But we know that our resources and our strength is not unlimited," says Dr. Olutade.