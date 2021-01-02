Iowa Department of Public Health says the unusually high 24-hour death total includes deaths dating back to October.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The 250 COVID-19 deaths reported on the state’s website Sunday date as far back as October, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

IDPH said the unusual increase was due to a change in the way the state reports coronavirus deaths, as well as the processing time for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“As we noted in December when we aligned our method for calculating deaths to the CDC, there can be substantial processing time with the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS),” an IDPH spokesperson told Local 5. “NCHS does "cause of death" coding for all US states and territories.”

The 24-hour death total of 250 actually came from a backlog of state data going back to Oct. 15, the agency added.

