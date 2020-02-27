Coronavirus: Mystery case in California; Virus reaches Latin America

A new case in the U.S. has no known connection to travel abroad or with another known case.

WASHINGTON — Health officials say a new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday night.

California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County and is getting medical care in Sacramento County. An email from UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento said the patient arrived last week but the CDC waited four days before testing for the virus.

As of Wednesday night, the CDC said there were 59 confirmed cases in the U.S. Twelve were travel-related, two were spread person-to-person and 45 were from people repatriated to the U.S. from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The total number does not appear to include the new case in California.

The new case came the same day President Donald Trump announced he was putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the virus.

Trump said at a press conference that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings, even as health authorities warn Americans that more infections are coming.

The president has been pushing back against criticism that his administration isn't doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

The World Health Organization says the number of new cases reported outside China Wednesday exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time.



Here is a look at the latest information from the virus' spread around the world.

Virus reaches Latin America, first case in Brazil

Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide when Brazil's government announced that a 61-year-old man who traveled to Italy this month had the virus.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Brazilian man had spent two weeks in northern Italy's Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus.

Hardest-hit China, South Korea count 767 new virus cases

South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.

South Korea reported 334 more cases, bringing its total to 1,595. Most were in the country's fourth-biggest city, Daegu, where the outbreak has hit hardest. But there are signs the virus is spreading with dozens of cases in Seoul and Busan.

China reported 433 new cases, mostly in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in December.

South Korea, US postpone annual military drills

The South Korean and U.S. militaries postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over the outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities.

Twenty South Korean soldiers and one American service member in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

South Korea has already suspended some unilateral field training, placed 9,570 troops under quarantine and banned most of its enlisted soldiers from leaving their bases. The U.S. military closed some amenities at several bases and was urging its personnel to avoid handshakes and large gatherings if possible.

Italy seeks to calm fears in Europe as cases, deaths rise

Italy is seeking international support for its virus containment efforts as its caseload grew to 447 and people linked to Italy got sick elsewhere in Europe and the world.

Italy's health minister held a crisis meeting with European Union and World Health Organization representatives in Rome. Twelve people have died in Italy since two case clusters emerged in the country's north. Greece, North Macedonia and Romania reported their first virus cases Wednesday, all linked to Italy's afflicted regions.

New cases in France and Germany raised concern about additional clusters possibly forming in Europe. Germany's health minister said he had asked state health officials to review their emergency plans for pandemics.

Saudi Arabia halts travel to Islam's holiest site

Saudi Arabia has halted travel to Islam's holiest sites over fears over the outbreak months ahead of the hajj pilgrimage. The extraordinary decision stops foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca and Prophet Muhammad's mosque in Medina.

The decision showed the worry about the outbreak potentially spreading into Saudi Arabia, whose oil-rich monarchy stakes its legitimacy on protecting Islam's holy sites.

Meanwhile, experts are concerned Iran may be underreporting cases and deaths, given the illness's rapid spread from Iran across the Persian Gulf.

President Hassan Rouhani said there were no immediate plans to quarantine cities but acknowledged controlling the outbreak may take weeks.