Coronavirus live updates: US death toll passes 6,000; Costco customer limits begin

If you normally bring the whole family with you to Costco, you'll have to make other plans.

Key updates for Friday, April 3:

U.S. death toll passes 6,000; Worldwide total cases have passed 1 million

Costco begins limiting number of customers today.

The sequel to "Top Gun" has been delayed because of coronavirus

Captain of Navy aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about outbreak on his ship has been stripped of his command

From Thursday's blog: County receives 5,000 rotted masks from national stockpile

Asian Development Bank says pandemic will cost world about 5% of economic activity

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 passed 6,000 early Friday morning, an increase of approximately 2,000 in the span of about 48 hours. That's according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than 1/4 of those are in New York City.

The U.S. passed 4,000 early Wednesday morning. Before midnight Wednesday, it passed 5,000. The total reached 6,053 just before 1 a.m. ET Friday.

The U.S. has 245,540 cases as of midnight ET Friday morning and more than 9,100 recoveries.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1 million with 53,000 deaths and 211,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Costco begins limiting customers

Costco will start limiting how many customers can come into its stores beginning Friday in a temporary effort to encourage social distancing.

The company said on its website that only two people per membership card will be allowed to enter. That means parents who normally haul their whole family to the store may have to leave some of them at home.

Costco on Monday also announced its stores will close at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays temporarily -- two hours earlier than normal. Gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Bank says virus could cost world $4.1 trillion

The Asian Development Bank forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic will cost the world economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity.

In an update Friday, the regional lender said growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2% in 2020 from 5.2% last year. The Manila, Philippines-based bank said that Southeast Asia, a market of more than 600 million that has been rapidly growing, will likely log 1% growth this year.

'Top Gun: Maverick' postponed to Christmas

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to get pushed off its upcoming release date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures is moving the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise hit from June 24 to December 23.

Several films have been forced to postpone their release dates due to the virus. Many movie theaters are shut down in an effort to increase social distancing amid a growing number of "stay home" orders from governors and mayors.

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship's commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.