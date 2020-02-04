Coronavirus live updates: Comedian Ali Wentworth positive; British Open may be canceled

Total worldwide cases of COVID-19 may reach 1 million Thursday.

Key updates

The U.S. death toll passed 5,000 late Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after passing the 4,000 mark. Total worldwide cases were likely to reach 1 million Thursday.

From Wednesday's blog: Treasury and IRS announce those who receive Social Security benefits and are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file a "simple tax return" to receive an stimulus payment.

Comedian Ali Wentworth, wife of ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, confirms she has COVID-19

Golf Digest reports the British Open may be canceled as early as Thursday.

The Federal Trade Commission says it's seen a surge in coronavirus-related consumer complaints

At least 82,000 people have answered New York's call to volunteer to help with the health care crisis

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was 216,515 as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll was 5,119, passing the 5,000 mark less than 24 hours after reaching 4,000. Almost 1,400 of those are in New York City. Nearly 8,600 people in the U.S. have recovered.

Worldwide, the total number of COVID-19 cases was 937,091. There was an increase of 75,000 cases both Monday and Tuesday according to JHU (numbers were not immediately available for Wednesday). If that trend holds, the worldwide total is likely to reach 1 million on Thursday. There have been 47,231 deaths worldwide and 193,764 recoveries.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Study doubles Italian province's virus deaths

A new study quantifying the hidden toll from coronavirus in the province of Bergamo, at the epicenter of Italy’s epidemic, has found that the number of deaths linked to the virus is double the official tally.

The study by the daily L’Eco di Bergamo with the InTwig data analysis agency puts the number of virus deaths last month at 4,500, compared with the official toll of 2,060, in the province of 1.1 million people.

Mayors have warned that the official numbers fail to take into account the many people dying at home or in rest homes who have never been tested for the virus. Under current policies, only those who arrive at hospitals manifesting strong symptoms are tested.

Ali Wentworth, wife of ABC's Stephanopoulos, has COVID-19

Comedian Ali Wentworth, wife of ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, says she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery," Wentworth wrote on Instagram Wednesday. The post included a picture of her lying in bed with her dog.

Stephanopoulos reportedly said Wednesday he would broadcast from home after Wentworth developed symptoms.

Wentworth may be best known as a cast member of the 1990s FOX sketch comedy series "In Living Color."





Australia to offer child care during pandemic

Australia’s government will offer parents free child care from next week in a bid to keep 13,000 child care centers open during the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent workers staying home to look after children.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday one million families would benefit from the subsidies expected to cost 1.6 billion Australian dollars ($973 million) over three months.

Parents are increasingly keeping children home from schools and child care centers due to the risk of COVID-19 and several child care centers have closed their doors due to dwindling revenue.

Report: British Open golf tournament may be canceled

One day after Wimbledon announced it was canceling the famed tennis tournament for the first time since World War II, the British Open golf tournament may make the same move.

Golf Digest, citing multiple sources, reports the R&A is expected to cancel the tournament as early as Thursday. The sources say the R&A was awaiting the decision on Wimbledon first.

The tournament, formally known as The Open Championship, is set to begin July 16 at Royal St. George's Golf Club.

3,000 sailors to leave aircraft carrier

Nearly 3,000 sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier where the coronavirus has spread will be taken off the ship by Friday, Navy officials said as they struggle to quarantine crew members in the face of an outbreak.

So far, fewer than 100 of the nearly 5,000 sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, have tested positive for the virus, but the Navy is moving sailors into various facilities and probably will begin using hotel rooms in the coming days. Navy leaders are talking with government officials in the U.S. territory to identify rooms for the crew members.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, however, made it clear Wednesday that while several thousand will leave the ship, other sailors will remain on board in order to continue to protect the ship and run critical systems.

Coronavirus fraud complaints to government surge

The Federal Trade Commission says consumer complaints related to the coronavirus have surged. The FTC said Tuesday it has received 7,800 complaints since the start of the year and about half of those came in just the past week.

"The top categories of coronavirus-related fraud complaints include travel and vacation related reports about cancellations and refunds, reports about problems with online shopping, mobile texting scams, and government and business imposter scams," the FTC said in a statement.

Reported coronavirus-related scam losses by consumers reached a total of $4.77 million, with a reported median loss of $598.

Gun background checks set new record

Background checks required to buy firearms have spiked to record numbers in the past month, fueled by a run on guns from Americans worried about their safety during the coronavirus crisis.

According to figures from the FBI, 3.7 million background checks were done in March — the most for a single month since the system began in 1998. It eclipsed the previous record, set in December 2015, when 3.3 million checks were conducted.

Background checks are the key barometer of gun sales, but the FBI's monthly figures also incorporate checks for firearm permits that are required in some states. Each background check also could be for the sale of more than one gun.

Army of health care volunteers in New York

An army of health care workers heeded New York’s call for help reinforcing hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, at least 82,000 people have volunteered for the state’s reserve force of medical workers — a group that includes recent retirees returning to work, health care professionals who can take a break from their regular jobs and people between gigs, according to health officials.

By Thursday, hospitals expect to hire about 1,500 volunteers to rescue a medical workforce that needs relief, particularly in New York City.