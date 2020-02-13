China reports 254 new virus deaths, more than 15,000 new cases

The spike comes after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province as to how cases are categorized.

China has reported 254 new daily deaths and a spike in new daily virus cases of 15,152, after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized.

The total deaths from the more than 2-month-old outbreak as reported on Thursday stood at 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases mounting to 59,804.

The change in categorization appeared to push forward the process to a doctors' on-the-spot diagnosis rather than waiting for the results of laboratory tests.

The sudden spike wiped out a glimmer of hope following two straight days in which the number of new coronavirus cases dropped.