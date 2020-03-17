Coralville, IA company contributing to millions of COVID-19 test kits

In the March 16 tweet, they said it was projected they would contribute to five million per week going forward.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A technology company in Coralville, Iowa is contributing to the manufacture of COVID-19 test kits.

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) announced in a tweet that they made enough primer and probe kits during the week of March 9 to enable 2.5 million tests. In the March 16 tweet, they said it was projected they would contribute to five million per week going forward.