Coralville, IA company contributing to millions of COVID-19 test kits

In the March 16 tweet, they said it was projected they would contribute to five million per week going forward.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A technology company in Coralville, Iowa is contributing to the manufacture of COVID-19 test kits.

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) announced in a tweet that they made enough primer and probe kits during the week of March 9 to enable 2.5 million tests.  In the March 16 tweet, they said it was projected they would contribute to five million per week going forward.

IDT, whose corporate headquarters are in Coralville, are the largest manufacturer of custom oligo products in the world, according to their website.  DNA oligos are DNA, either single-stranded, pooled, or duplexed, that are synthesized to specific needs.

