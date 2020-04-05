Coalition of QC churches urges Iowa governor to reverse decision allowing places of worship to open

Governor Kim Reynolds has stated churches and religious facilities may make the choice to host in-person gatherings.

A coalition of faith groups across the Quad Cities is urging Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to reverse her decision to allow churches to gather in person. In an open letter, Quad Cities Interfaith expresses “concern” over the decision, saying they “feel strongly” that it’s too early to resume worship inside their facilities.

On Monday, April 27, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that spiritual and religious spaces could resume gatherings, as long as they maintained sanitization and social distancing guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“I strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans including those with preexisting conditions and those older than 65 throughout the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their homes," she added.

In disagreement with allowing churches to choose whether they open or not, Quad Cities Interfaith stated this is “a very dangerous time for ignoring the proscriptions of public health experts…”

As of Monday, May 4, Iowa has reported 9,703 total cases and Illinois has reported 63,840 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The shutdowns initially happened to help flatten the curve, as medical experts say, which means to slow the spread of COVID-19 as to not overwhelm the healthcare system with several sick people at once.

Here are images of the curve, showing new cases reported day to day.

Being on a state border added to the group’s concern, saying worshippers in the area cross the Mississippi River to attend worship, and don’t necessarily stay in their own states. Illinois’ stay at home order has been set until May 30.

“With the various states issuing varying COVID-19 protective regulations, the inconsistency of those regulations poses an even greater threat when worshippers from both states gather in common sanctuaries” read the letter.

On top of asking the governor to reverse her decision, the group is asking for area churches to continue online worship opportunities to keep members safe.

Full letter from Quad Cities Interfaith:

"Dear Governor Reynolds:

"As clergy and faith leaders of many faith traditions in the Quad Cities, we stand united in our concern regarding your decision to allow group face-to-face spiritual and religious gatherings throughout the State of Iowa.

"We feel strongly that this is no time to resume worship services in our sanctuaries. Far from our state having “flattened the curve,” the number of COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths continues to rise. That makes this a very dangerous time for ignoring the proscriptions of public health experts, like the doctors and researchers at the CDC, to continue sheltering at home, physical distancing, and most important of all, avoiding close contact in crowds.

"Each of our faith traditions celebrates life. Our approaches to the Divine may differ, but for each of us, our God, whatever name we call God by, is life-giving and life-confirming. While there is no denying of the fact that there is great spiritual power to be found in sanctuary services, God is not just to be found within the walls of our houses of worship. God is available and accessible to us whenever and wherever we seek to connect with the Divine force in the universe. The God we worship would never call upon us to perform acts of martyrdom in the name of face-to-face group worship. In was never intended that sanctuary worship and gathering in prayer should be a life-threatening activity. Yet to do so in the midst of a raging pandemic makes it one. How much the more so when we live in a time when faith communities have the ability to gather in virtual worship through the miracle of the internet?

"We in the Quad Cities, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the State of Iowa, feel the realities of this danger all the more keenly. Ours is a bi-state community, united by a river. Not only does commerce flow both ways over the bridges between Iowa and Illinois, but so do our congregants and worshippers. With the various states issuing varying COVID-19 protective regulations, the inconsistency of those regulations poses an even greater threat when worshippers from both states gather in common sanctuaries.

"Therefore, we call upon you, Governor Reynolds, to roll back your decision to open our houses of worship to group religious observances. Help us to keep our congregants home, sheltered, and safe from this highly contagious and possibly fatal virus.

"We also call upon our clergy colleagues and their lay leadership to continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of the members of their congregations by keeping the doors to their houses of worship shut during this health crisis and to turn to alternative forms of religious worship and observance designed to keep their people safe and healthy.

"One of the more emotionally taxing roles of the clergy is that of officiating at the funerals of our beloved congregants and friends. In the midst of this pandemic, too many of us have had to fulfill that role for those who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus. This is a heavy enough burden as is. Please do not add to our burden by forcing us to be complicit in these deaths by calling upon us to reinstitute sanctuary worship, thereby putting our worshippers at greater risk of exposure to the virus."