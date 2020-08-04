Co-parenting during the COVID-19 outbreak

We sit down with a family attorney to get some answers.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Parents across the Quad Cities who share custody of their kids have a new co-parenting challenge.

A mother to three boys, nurse Jenna Kushmer is an essential worker, so is her ex.

"Our custody agreement is built around out work schedule so we are trying to stick to that. Unless one of us were exposed," says Jenna.

The pandemic is creating concern for separated parents, especially those who have kids gong back and forth between households.

One Quad Cities father, Daniel Carr says, "I am not happy at all, I usually see him every weekend."

According to Governor Pritzker the transportation of a child is still considered essential travel. The only exception is illness or a positive COVID-19 test.

If parents are in an agreement the court says they can make changes to their custody plan.

Mother to two teenage girls, Jerri Lynn Hughes says, "We're tying to keep the cross contamination down... I have basically forfeited my weekends."

Whilst mother of four Santanna Sterner says, "My two older ones right now are staying with their father as he doesn't want to transfer them right now."

Family law attorney Jennifer Olsen says she's being inundated with calls from confused parents.

"If you are withholding holding your kids from the other parent because of the coronavirus, you need to immediately get in compliance with your court order," said Ms. Olsen.

If a parent refuses to comply with a custody order they can be held in contempt of court. Contempt of court means they are violating a court order, and the ramifications may be a fine, jail time or both.

"If you have a custody order you have to abide by it. This is not an excuse to violate orders or keep kids away from the other parent," said Ms. Olsen.