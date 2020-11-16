x
Clinton County schools apply for online learning as more than 400 students, staff quarantine

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Clinton County schools applied to the Iowa Department of Education for a waiver to shift to online learning after more than 400 students and staff quarantined due to proximity to positive COVID-19 cases.

Clinton Community School District expects to start online learning Thursday, Nov. 19 until Friday, Dec. 4. 

The district reported over 35 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff last week, according to Superintendent Gary DeLacy's blog. There were also 101 district staff members not at work last week, he said. 

   

