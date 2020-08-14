City of Galesburg takes precautions after 'several' employees test positive for COVID-19

City Hall will be closed for a week to allow for cleaning and sanitation after "several" city employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg is temporarily shutting down City Hall after several city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

City Hall will be closed for a week to "allow for cleaning and sanitation" after "several" City of Galesburg, Illinois employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from city officials said Friday, Aug. 14.

The building will repoen to the public on Monday, Aug. 24.

City employees will remain available to the community remotely or by appointment.

The Knox County Health Department is conducting contact tracing for those who may have been infected. Diagnosed employees are currently under quarantine, the statement said.

“We take the health of citizens and employees very seriously, and I want to assure community members that it continues to be safe to utilize City services,” said City Manager Todd Thompson in the statement. “We are proactively being transparent while taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure that we can continue to provide necessary services to residents in a safe manner.”