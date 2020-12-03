City leaders, health professionals come together to create 'QC COVID-19 Coalition'

The group's two main priorities are to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Quad Cities community and to avoid overwhelming medical resources.

A group of city and healthcare leaders have come together to form the Quad Cities Covid-10 Coalition. The group's two main priorities are to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Quad Cities community and to avoid overwhelming medical resources.

The coalition plans to hold a press conference on Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. WQAD News 8 will stream that press conference live on WQAD.com.