Pediatric COVID vaccine appointments fill up fast in QC

The Rock Island County Health Department said its last clinic reached max capacity in just a matter of hours after sign-ups went live.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sign-ups for the Rock Island County Health Department's Friday, Dec. 17 pediatric vaccination clinic will go live at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 on the department's Facebook page.

According to the department, these pediatric clinics have been filling up fast, with last Friday's clinic reaching full capacity just a few hours after sign-ups went live.

"We're glad that people are actually showing up and those spots are filling up," Health Department Educator and Lead Case Manager Mariah Benson said. "Before, the only way to help stop the spread of COVID in younger children was just masking and distancing. Now, we have another way to protect those children."

While the department is seeing more parents choose to vaccinate their children, the booked vaccine schedule at these clinics isn't only due to demand. Child vaccination clinics have less availability than regular clinics because the child-sized doses are limited and administering them requires more time with younger kids.

"The demand for the pediatric vaccine right now is pretty high, so people are really eager to get their children vaccinated. And right now, we only have limited spots," Benson said.