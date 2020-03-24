Chicago woman gets 50 years for beating death of son in Davenport

A woman from Chicago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son.

Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced Friday, March 20 in Davenport. She'd pleaded guilty to two child endangerment charges.

Her co-defendant, Tre Henderson, was convicted of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced April 1 to life in prison.