Chicago woman gets 50 years for beating death of son in Davenport

A woman from Chicago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman from Chicago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.

Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced Friday, March 20 in Davenport. She'd pleaded guilty to two child endangerment charges. 

Her co-defendant, Tre Henderson, was convicted of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced April 1 to life in prison. 

Prosecutors say Ja’Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and bruises from the top of his head to his ankles after Henderson beat him in April 2018. 

Henderson and Rambert are from Chicago and were living in a Davenport apartment when the boy was beaten.  