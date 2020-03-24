Chicago woman gets 50 years for beating death of son in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman from Chicago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.
Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced Friday, March 20 in Davenport. She'd pleaded guilty to two child endangerment charges.
Her co-defendant, Tre Henderson, was convicted of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced April 1 to life in prison.
Prosecutors say Ja’Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and bruises from the top of his head to his ankles after Henderson beat him in April 2018.