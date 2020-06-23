x
Chicago to join state in reopening museums, zoos on Friday

Many of Chicago's tourist destinations will be opening with reservations or limited capacity.
Credit: AP
Gulls occupy the 31st Street Beach in Chicago on Monday, May 25, 2020, where on a typical Memorial Day thousands of people would flock. The city's lakefront continues to be closed as some COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will join the rest of Illinois for the next phase of reopening on Friday, allowing museums, gyms, and zoos to open for business with restrictions in place. 

Officials say health metrics required for reopening under plans by Chicago and state officials have been met, with a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases. 

Previously, Chicago’s reopening had been on a slower pace than Illinois. Indoor dining will be allowed, but capped at 25%. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, up from 10. Some venues, like the Lincoln Park Zoo, will require reservations.  