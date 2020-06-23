Chicago to join state in reopening museums, zoos on Friday

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will join the rest of Illinois for the next phase of reopening on Friday, allowing museums, gyms, and zoos to open for business with restrictions in place.
Officials say health metrics required for reopening under plans by Chicago and state officials have been met, with a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases.
Previously, Chicago’s reopening had been on a slower pace than Illinois. Indoor dining will be allowed, but capped at 25%. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, up from 10. Some venues, like the Lincoln Park Zoo, will require reservations.