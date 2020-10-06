Chicago cancels Lollapalooza, other festivals due to virus

Many of Chicago's summer activities have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — Chicago officials have canceled summer festivals through Labor Day, including Lollapalooza, over coronavirus concerns.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday that it had scrapped all permitted special events including the Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Air and Water Show and the Chicago Jazz Festival through Sept. 7.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says allowing massive crowds to congregate in downtown “'makes no sense” given how COVID-19 spreads.

She acknowledges that it means a big revenue loss for the city, which now projects a $700 million budget shortfall.