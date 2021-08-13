CDC advisory committee to discuss booster shots for COVID-19 in public meeting

The committee's recommendations are then forwarded to the CDC director, Rochelle Paula Walensky for approval.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Center's For Disease Control and Prevention will host an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on August 13th, 2021 at 10:00am CDT.

The meeting is public and can be viewed here.

The committee is expected to discuss booster shorts for coronavirus vaccines.

