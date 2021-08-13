CDC advisory committee to discuss booster shots for COVID-19 in public meeting

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Center's For Disease Control and Prevention will host an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on August 13th, 2021 at 10:00am CDT.
The meeting is public and can be viewed here.
The committee is expected to discuss booster shorts for coronavirus vaccines.
Once the committee meets, they will provide a recommendation to the CDC director, Rochell Paula Walensky for approval.
Late Thursday evening, the FDA recommended booster shots for certain people. You can learn more about the FDA's recommendation by clicking here.