Caretakers - Here are 8 reminders to keep yourself, your patient, and others well

On Friday, March 20, the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition gave an update to the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which is made up of health care professionals and community leaders, said there have been no additional confirmed cases in either Rock Island County or Scott County.

Throughout the week, Scott County conducted two positive tests, but neither of the patients lives in Scott County. This means to date, there are zero confirmed cases in the Quad Cities.

Health experts highlighted the importance of social distancing and gave insight to those who may be caretakers for a sick person.

They said it's important to:

Stay in separate rooms Keep older adults away from the sick person Limit visitors to only those who have essential reason to be there Maintain good airflow in shared spaces Use separate bathrooms, wash your hands often Don't touch your face Avoid sharing household items (like towels or bedding) Clean frequently-touched items.