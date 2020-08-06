Calls to DCFS drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Foster carers fear the decline in calls is putting children at risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Department of Children and Family Services is seeing a decrease number of reported child abuse cases amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Welfare experts fear children are now at greater risk because of social isolation requirements.

Foster parent Alyssa Valdez-Quinlan says caring for foster children is challenging, "For a normal, typical child its hard. For a foster child its 10x harder for them to adjust."

She has adopted four of her foster children, one during the pandemic. She says foster children face challenges at the best of times, COVID-19 is just adding another hurdle.

"Structure and routine for them is so important and this pandemic has basically obliterated that."

Calls to the DCFS abuse and neglect hotline dropped during the pandemic. In Illinois, before Gov. Pritzker's order to close all schools, DCFS received 6,672 reports of abuse and neglect, per week. After the shutdown order went into place, the number of hotline reports plummeted by 45%, dropping to 3,675 per week, according to DCFS numbers.

"The reports are coming in from teachers, nurses, community members church leaders or neighbors who see these kids on a daily basis and now they're not seeing them anymore."

Sabrina Earl says Family Resources stays in regular contact with foster families, "Either face-to-face or in person visits and certainly phone calls and whatever we need to do, we're there for them."

"There are kids out there without a voice and they aren't being heard right now," says Alyssa.

Alyssa has been a foster parent for four years, fostering 24 children. "They have been through more than most adults have been through in their entire lives," she says.

She urges members of the community to stay alert.

"You see something, you say something."