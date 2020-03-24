Bureau County issues emergency declaration to respond to COVID-19

As of Monday, Bureau County had no positive cases of COVID-19.

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. — An emergency declaration was issued in Bureau County in response to concerns of COVID-19.

The declaration went into effect at noon on Monday, March 23. This allows the county's Emergency Operation Plan to be put in motion to assist with local, state and federal operations and place funding where necessary.

"By issuing this declaration it provides for additional measures and resources to help protect our citizens and minimize the spread of COVID-19 within our communities," said a statement from the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency.

