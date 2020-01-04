Bettendorf Police "arrest" former officer in a birthday prank

The former Milan police officer is a prankster which is fitting since his birthday is on April Fool's Day

BETTENDORF, Iowa — On Wednesay, April 1, 2020, April Fool's Day, the Bettendorf Police Department were searching for a wanted man, that man is former Milan Police Officer Dave Jones.

Jones clearly had no idea what was going on when he answered the door in his bathrobe with a police car in his driveway, sirens and lights on full display. Police weren't there to arrest him though, they were just there to wish him a happy birthday.

Dave's wife Virginia says her husband loves to prank people since his birthday falls on April Fool's Day. But this was her chance to turn the tables on him.