Bettendorf dental office remains open to see patients on emergency basis

BETTENDORF, Iowa — During the coronavirus, many people have the option to work from home, or at least follow social-distancing guidelines. Some essential workers, however, like doctors and dentists, haven't got that option.

Dr. Joshua Pogue of Pleasant Valley Dentistry is still going to work, as the practice is remaining open amid the pandemic. The office is available to patients by appointment only for dental emergencies.

To avoid contracting COVID-19, workers don full plastic coverings, masks, and gloves, keeping completely covered when they see patients.

"I guess the biggest thing right now is just being more aware of infection control," said Dr. Pogue, "that's always been one of our primary aims. Just make sure everything is clean, everything is safe with everything going on obviously we have a bigger focus on that and we're doing what we can to obviously protect ourselves and our families and protect our community."

The American Dental Association has recommended that offices close to all services except emergency care.

Just like at doctor's offices, patients are asked to call ahead.