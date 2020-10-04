Bass Street Chop House closing after 14 years due to pandemic, I-74 construction

Fewer customers due to construction on the Interstate 74 bridge combined with the coronavirus pandemic "forced this very difficult decision."

MOLINE, Ill. — From millions of people filing for unemployment to the closing of countless businesses, lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are already being felt across the world.

Here in the Quad Cities, Bass Street Chop House is permanently closing after 14 years due in part to the coronavirus.

Jeff Harrop, Managing Partner of the steakhouse, said in a press release that fewer customers due to construction on the Interstate 74 bridge combined with the coronavirus pandemic "forced this very difficult decision. It just isn't feasible to reopen."

Bass Street will end carryout orders and officially close their doors on April 18. Until then, the restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrop said in the release that notifying employees of the closure was "one of the most difficult parts of the decision to close" and that he "values the friends and relationships made over the years."

Bass Street was formerly Blue Ribbon Steak House and was rebranded in 2006.