Gov. Kim Reynolds will let bars, breweries and taverns in four counties reopen, less than three weeks after she order them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will let bars, breweries and taverns in four counties reopen, less than three weeks after she order them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a proclamation that is effective Wednesday, Reynolds said bars may reopen in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties.

Restaurants in those counties may also resume serving alcohol without the restrictions she implemented on Aug. 27.

Bars must remain closed in Johnson and Story counties, where the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are located.