'Baby Shark' released a song about handwashing and it will be stuck in your head forever

Wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo.

Sorry parents, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback — for a good cause.

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" — that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know — has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.