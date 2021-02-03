Augustana to install pandemic time capsule in new building

The college put together a collection of memories and aspects of pre-COVID-19 life in a time capsule set to be hidden inside an almost-finished new building.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College is hiding memories of the pandemic in one of its newest buildings.

The school is installing a pandemic-themed time capsule inside the new Lindberg M.D. Center, whose construction is set to be completed in May.

The capsule will contain a collection of mementos, such as letters, masks, and photos from the COVID-19 era and be hidden in the wall of a meditation room inside the building before drywall is installed.