Augustana to install pandemic time capsule in new building

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College is hiding memories of the pandemic in one of its newest buildings.
The school is installing a pandemic-themed time capsule inside the new Lindberg M.D. Center, whose construction is set to be completed in May.
The capsule will contain a collection of mementos, such as letters, masks, and photos from the COVID-19 era and be hidden in the wall of a meditation room inside the building before drywall is installed.
School officials say that the collection commemorates the time period and success of the Augustana Now campaign, which raised over $135 million, some of which went towards the construction of the new Lindberg M.D. Center.