At least 3 local businesses temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19

At least three local businesses are closed after employees were confirmed with the coronavirus.
Atomic Coffee closed Wednesday, June 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Atomic did not specify which store the employee worked at, but said all locations would reopen on Saturday, June 27.
The Foundry Food and Tap, near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, also announced an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The restaurant is closed until Tuesday, June 30 as staff work to "get our house in order," owner Michael Dewitte said in a Facebook post.
Previously, staff were not required to wear face masks. When the Foundry reopens on Tuesday, Dewitte said all employees will be required to wear masks when interacting with customers.
The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat in downtown Davenport is closed indefinitely after employees were exposed to the coronavirus, the spa announced on Thursday.
All employees are set to be tested and are self-isolating.