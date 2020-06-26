At least 3 local businesses temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19

Atomic Coffee, The Foundry Food and Tap and The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat are all temporarily closed.

At least three local businesses are closed after employees were confirmed with the coronavirus.

Atomic Coffee closed Wednesday, June 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Atomic did not specify which store the employee worked at, but said all locations would reopen on Saturday, June 27.

Atomic Coffee Bar UPDATE: Earlier today it was discovered that we have had one confirm... ed case of COVID-19 with in the company. Although this particular individual has not worked this week, we feel its necessary to take preemptive measures to avoid any potential spread. All employees have been notified and are currently undergoing screenings before returning to work.

The Foundry Food and Tap, near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, also announced an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The restaurant is closed until Tuesday, June 30 as staff work to "get our house in order," owner Michael Dewitte said in a Facebook post.

Previously, staff were not required to wear face masks. When the Foundry reopens on Tuesday, Dewitte said all employees will be required to wear masks when interacting with customers.

The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat in downtown Davenport is closed indefinitely after employees were exposed to the coronavirus, the spa announced on Thursday.