As cases continue to spike there's an effort to bring more testing to rural Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa — With places like Muscatine County experiencing spikes in COVID-19, health officials are doing what they can to test people in more rural communities.

Kelley Donham is the vice chair of Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa, and his mission is to serve rural and agriculture populations, bringing health access directly to them.

Donham says from his experience, people in more rural communities have not felt the brunt of the virus as much as people in more heavily populated areas.

“They didn’t think it was here and now it’s here in Muscatine County out beyond the city limits.”

Donham says Rural Health and Safety has been traveling all over eastern Iowa, setting up test sites in Tipton, Colona, and Solon to name a few. His goal is to bring the testing right to them.

“Let’s make it as easy as possible for people that typically don’t have the same kind of access as other people in larger communities.”

The positivity rate for Muscatine County for the past 14 days sits at 23.6 percent. That means roughly 1 in 4 people tested are positive.

Donham says they’ve done six of these drive through clinics but they’ve never seen a line like this before.

Aaron Scheinblum is the spokesperson for Mercy Iowa City and the sheer number of people seeking testing is astounding to him.

“I think it would have been hard to believe that this many people would show up.”

The line was wrapped around the building an hour before the site opened and volunteers started to swab a half hour early to make sure they could get to everyone.

Scheinblum saying, “We come pretty stocked but the question is of course either A. how fast are we going to burn through those or B. are we going to be able to see as many people as we want.”

The drive through started with 250 tests and by the end of the night had about 30 left. Donham making the note that if 200 people are tested, the impact is far bigger.

“We put through a couple hundred people here, that could be a couple thousand it effects.”

With contact tracing the number of people affected is 10 times the number tested. That’s ten time as many people that may need to quarantine, or could be positive.

Donham saying, “We can try to start to stamp down this thing that is starting to run over us a little bit.”

Donham says he was committed to staying until every car made it through the line to get tested.