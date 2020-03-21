Army closing recruiting stations, moves effort online

Army recruiters are moving online to look for extra hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has become the first military service to announce it is shutting down all of its recruiting stations around the country, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, tells Pentagon reporters the service will move to “virtual” recruiting. It will woo recruits more heavily through a variety of social media sites and other online activities.