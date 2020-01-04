April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

There is still plenty of worry that even if April's payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again.

It's the first of the month, and rent is due for millions of Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down.

Most states and local governments have stopped evictions to give time for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks to arrive.

