x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

There is still plenty of worry that even if April's payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again.
Credit: AP
In this Monday, March 30, 2020, photo, Neal Miller poses for a portrait near where he is living during the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago. Miller said his last stable job was as an adjunct professor at Loyola University in Chicago, sharing a house with four others to save money on rent. Now, all but one of the housemates are now out of work and decided this month to tell their own landlord that they couldn't pay on April 1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It's the first of the month, and rent is due for millions of Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. 

Most states and local governments have stopped evictions to give time for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks to arrive. 

But there is still plenty of worry that even if April's payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again. 

Nearly 3.3. million people in the U.S. filed unemployment claims for the week of March 16, as the shutdown from the virus started.

RELATED: Most renters will not receive protections under White House coronavirus proposal

RELATED: Arkansas landlord waives rent so restaurant tenants can pay employees