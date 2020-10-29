Watch Live: Another Illinois region to operate under stricter guidelines due to COVID-19 spike

Region 3, which is west-central Illinois, will start resurgence mitigations on Sunday, November 1.

CHICAGO — Another one of Illinois' regions is under resurgence after holding a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 8% for three days in a row.

Region 3, encompasses the west-central portion of Illinois. It includes Hancock, Adams, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, and Mason counties.

On Thursday, October 29 the region hit 8.8% positivity. On Sunday, November 1 the region will start operating under resurgence mitigations.

“Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again. Because let’s be clear: well-meaning and reasonable people can have fair disagreements about how and where to draw lines and connect dots – but when every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe," said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Region 11 is expected to pick up mitigation measures on October 30.

During his briefing on Wednesday, October 28, the governor said Region 2 was up to a 7.7% positivity rate, which increased from 7.2% on Monday. Region 2 has 20 counties, including: Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Knox, McDonough, Fulton, Henry, and Bureau Counties.

Here's what will change for Region 3:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table





Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table





Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable



