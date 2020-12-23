An East Moline woman found someone's COVID-19 test kit in her Kohls package

At the bottom of her envelope was the biohazard bag containing the test sample in a clear tube

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — For Christmas this year Andrea Ellis did the bulk of her shopping online. She lives in East Moline and wanted to stay away from the crowds as much as possible. One of her packages came with a shocking bonus item.

Ellis says she opened it and was very confused. “I of course was just what do I do, what do I do.”

She had ordered garden flags from Kohls for her grandmother. But at the bottom of the yellow padded envelope there was a COVID-19 test swab belonging to a woman in Virginia.



“I kept thinking I got something else in here. I must have gotten someone else’s order of some kind, but I’m like no not biohazard.”

She quickly realized through the clear bag that she could see the patient’s information. So she searched online and found her.

“I sent her an email and then I called her work phone and left a voice mail.” After that she made a couple of other calls too. This time to the non-emergency number for the police department as well as the Rock Island County Health Department.



“I called the Health Department, called the non-emergency police line, talked to nurse or doctor friends, reaching out to anyone I thought could maybe have something to say about it.”

The police took the test at first but brought it back to Ellis 15 minutes later. She says they told her they couldn’t take it and didn’t have any advice on what she should do with it either.

It was the Health Department that finally took the mystery package. The Rock Island County Health Department says they have made contact with the Henrico County, Virginia, health officials. They have asked them to keep the test until the Virginia Health Department can figure out the next steps on their end.



As for how the test got in a kohls package, that parts a mystery too. The vice president of sales at Kohls told Ellis the store is looking into it and apologized.

Ellis says the only possible explanation they gave as of now is a mix-up. “The only thing I kind of got was they have a lot of distribution centers and this one happened to ship UPS Ground and they might sell it third party, like a third-party flag, and apparently they must have COVID-19 tests in that building as well.”

The woman whose test it was said she got tested on December 11th but never got the results back, that is until the call from a random stranger in Illinois.



Ellis says the woman was very grateful for some answers. “She was just super grateful for letting her know where it had gone because at this point no one could give her an answer.”



The woman ended up getting a separate test done when she didn’t get her results after about a week. She made sure to share the results with Ellis as well, since the first test had been in her possession. “She let me know that it was a negative COVID-19 test so I didn't have to panic that I was holding a positive one.”